End the 'useless' rants on Sarkodie and get a hit song - Vida Adumtwumwaa flays Samini

Samini and Sarkodie

Popular entertainment pundit, Vida Adutwumwaa has taken a swipe at Samini for his incessant attacks on Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie over an issue.

She noted that Samini should focus on how to thrive in his craft and produce hit songs rather than spending his time berating Sarkodie because of a feud that exists between them.



Her reaction comes in response to Samini’s claim that he would never forgive Sarkodie for disrespecting him and added that his rap is not good enough and worth the hype it gets in the public domain.



Speaking as a panelist on United Showbiz which GhanaWeb monitored, Vida Adutwumwaa rebuked Samini for attacking Sarkodie unnecessarily and admonished him to focus on how to excel in his craft.



“I think one thing that worries me is Samini’s rants on Sarkodie. We've been patronage of Samini’s show and the only thing that he needs to do is to revive his shows by giving us a hit song. As we speak, he hasn’t given us anything that will energize us,” she told host, MzGee.



“We've been listening to his old songs for two shows yet he [Samini] has been spending his time insulting Sarkodie and all sorts of accusations, that are not necessary. He should focus on his craft, and produce some songs so that we can come to his December concert and enjoy it.

"Because that is the show we want and you are spoiling it with this issue [feud with Sarkodie], how would we enjoy the December show?” Vida Adutwumwaa fumed.



Background



It could be recalled that earlier in January 2023, Samini had in a series of posts on Twitter chided Sarkodie for ignoring him after he had sent a track to Sarkodie to contribute a verse on it. According to Samini, Sarkodie initially replied to his message but refused to accept or decline the proposed collaboration.



Sarkodie, when asked about the situation offered an apology but said that Samini’s claims may not be accurate.



“I’m saying sorry, not because everything you are saying is true. I treat things differently from how people treat things," Sarkodie said on Daybreak Hitz in an interview with Andy Dosty at the time.

“I wouldn’t call it pain because I don’t care. Everybody has something happening to them. There are thousands of people out there who will also say I don’t hesitate to work with them,” he added.



“I told Bullgod, sometimes you listen to a song and, you don’t hear yourself in it so you’re trying so hard to find time to do it. I’m saying sorry for how he feels. If he says he feels like that, then sorry,” Sarkodie added.



However, in an interview with Andy Dosty, Samini stated that he felt hurt that Sarkodie didn't take that matter as seriously as he should have and acted like he [Samini] was overreacting.



“On your show, when he was asked about the issue, instead of him to brush the matter off, he acted like I was just ranting on the internet for no reason. What hurt me the most was that he kept on ignoring my messages. I kept asking 'How far?' but he never replied,” Samini explained.



The Dancehall giant further explained that he felt hurt because he never hesitated to work on a song Sarkodie sent for collaboration, hence, the rapper's decision to ignore his messages was disrespectful.

“I sent him back a verse under 24 hours. So me asking you for a verse on a track, if you can't do it, all you could have done was to reply to my message and say 'I can't do it'," said Samini who sounded angry.



“So it was painful that he waited until I had to bring the matter out into the public before he remembered what he had done. And if you'd respond, you being younger, and the fact that you remember exactly what happened, you should have applied wisdom in your response so you don't fan my fury,” Samini added.



