EndSARS: Ghanaian celebrities who have shown solidarity to Nigeria

Ghanaian Ghanaian celebrities have shown solidarity to Nigerians

Ghana has once again proven that the love between the two nations goes beyond which country’s ‘Jollof' tastes better.

Some Ghanaian celebrities through their social media platforms have joined Nigerians in the protest against police brutality in the West African State.

Images and videos from the protest have been making rounds on social media with the hashtag #EndSARS.

This comes in weeks after some concerned citizens in the West African country took to the streets demanding the government to dissolve the activities of the Nigerian Police Force unit known as Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), who have been blamed for the death of innocent citizens.

On the back of this, famous personalities in the country have used their platform to also demand justice for protestors who have been killed by soldiers in Nigeria.

Here is a list of celebrities who have added their voice to the ENDSARS protest:

Joey B



Sarkodie



Stonebwoy

Lydia Forson

View this post on Instagram

History will JUDGE YOU ALL!!!!!!!!! #endsars

A post shared by MissForson (@lydiaforson) on



Sandra Anokobiah

View this post on Instagram

Cc @nakufoaddo #Respectfully

A post shared by Sandra Ankobiah (@sandraankobiah) on



Medikal

View this post on Instagram

PLEASE PRAY FOR NIGERIA RIGHT NOW ! ???????? ???????? ???????? ???????? ???????? ???????? ???????? ???????? ???????? ???????? ????????

A post shared by Medikal (@amgmedikal) on

Shatta Wale



Mugeez

View this post on Instagram

One Love ?????????? ????????

A post shared by mugeezXkamiKaze (@mugeezxkamikaze) on



Moesha Boduong

View this post on Instagram

This is heart breaking ????????????Nigeria government enough is enough ????????.I ‘m soo sad this evening ????????

A post shared by Moesha Babiinoti Boduong (@moeshaboduong) on

Nana Aba Anamoah

View this post on Instagram

You were loud on Black Lives Matter but completely silent on the unfortunate events in Nigeria. Shame on you.

A post shared by nana aba (@thenanaaba) on



Cabum

View this post on Instagram

So why aren’t they handling the situation like this????????????God bless this man,and for those who think killing others will make them fearful they’re just unwise. #endsars ????????

A post shared by Cabum???????????? (@cabum_da_chedeshi) on

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

