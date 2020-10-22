EndSARS: Ghanaian celebrities who have shown solidarity to Nigeria

Ghanaian celebrities have shown solidarity to Nigerians

Ghana has once again proven that the love between the two nations goes beyond which country’s ‘Jollof' tastes better.

Some Ghanaian celebrities through their social media platforms have joined Nigerians in the protest against police brutality in the West African State.



Images and videos from the protest have been making rounds on social media with the hashtag #EndSARS.



This comes in weeks after some concerned citizens in the West African country took to the streets demanding the government to dissolve the activities of the Nigerian Police Force unit known as Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), who have been blamed for the death of innocent citizens.



On the back of this, famous personalities in the country have used their platform to also demand justice for protestors who have been killed by soldiers in Nigeria.



Here is a list of celebrities who have added their voice to the ENDSARS protest:



Joey B

Ghana lets hold it down for Nigerians please. #EndSARS #EndPoliceBrutalityinNigeraNOW Retweet lets go! — Joey B (@1RealJoeyB) October 20, 2020

It is really crazy what’s still going on out there in Nigeria ???????? ... RIP to Lives lost and strength to those still fighting for justice... God b with you #EndSARS — Sarkodie (@sarkodie) October 20, 2020

You are the one to make life easy same you are making it harder.. after everybody mash up dead and there is no where to scatter.. where are we gonna Run Go? After making our motherland africa a bitter place to live. #istandWithNigeria???????? #PrayForAfrica



#AfricaMustWiseUp pic.twitter.com/XqycVKZgDL — 1GAD (@stonebwoyb) October 20, 2020

