Endorsing a political figure risky; I’ll only do it for $500,000 – Sista Afia

Musician Sista Afia

Ghanaian musician Sista Afia has disclosed that she will work with any political figure who offers a whopping $500,000.

The ‘Jeje’ hitmaker indicated she would not put her career on the line for political reasons.



She, however, added that if the contract or deal inures to her benefit, she could get involved.



Asked if she would endorse any political figure as Ghana heads to the polls on December 7, she said: “I wouldn't because I wouldn't want to put my career at risk because it's 50/50. You don't know what might happen.



“But let me also say this. It depends on the contract. It depends on the deal with me and the people. But if it's not something I will benefit from, I wouldn't do it,” she told Prince Benjamin on Class91.3FM’s drive-time show, Class Drive on Monday, 4 November 2020.



Sister Afia noted that she would not endorse any politician for even GHS500,000 except for $500,000.

Partisan politics in Ghana has been fraught with celebrity endorsements in recent times.



Celebrities declare their support for political figures and parties by mounting campaign platforms, shooting commercials, making public proclamations or composing songs among other forms.



Recently, Reggae/Dancehall musician Samini declared his support for President Nana Akufo-Addo and the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).



An official announcement was made on President Akufo-Addo’s social media pages.



The ‘My Own’ hitmaker also composed a song, titled’ Kpoyaka’ that outlines the NPP flagbearer’s achievements and states why he should be given an additional four-year mandate in the upcoming December polls.