Eno Barony joins Oheneyere Gifti Anti, Ama Pratt, others to launch ‘Women Lead’ by AFWIP

Oheneyere Gifty Anti was one of the speakers

Source: Elorm Beenie, Contributor

Advocacy For Women Into Power (AFWIP) has launched an official project called Women Lead to support all women who are contesting in the 2020 general election in Ghana.

The official virtual launch of the project had guest speakers like Oheneyere Gifty Anti, Kozie Akosua Manu, Abena Dugan, Eno Barony, Maame Ama Pratt, her Royal Highness Naa Klokai Densua IV.



Women Lead is meant to advocate for a high level of women inclusion in government. It calls on all women groups, associations, organizations, corporate bodies and individuals in their capacity to support women in this crucial time.



The virtual launch witnessed women coming together irrespective of their political colors having a great conversation on how each capacity will be able to help support women to be at the top.



Oheneyere Gifty Anti during her speech indicated that she will forever stand for women, give every audience to women, and continue to highly advocate that women's voice will be held at all levels in Ghana.



“I have always supported women and I will forever support women," she said, adding “On the ballot sheet, wherever you see a woman, vote for her”.



Abena Dugan who is the vice-chairperson for the Commonwealth Youth Council indicated that at the global level, her office highly ensures women are participating in any initiative. She also remarked that “women are not their own enemies and it is very important we all support women at all levels."

Mrs. Kozie who is deputy NYA CEO also commended the AFWIP for such a good job and coming out in times like this to support women.



She noted that women just like any other person will encounter challenges and negative feedbacks as they grow up on the leadership ladder but that does not mean they should give up. She said encountered the same experience as any other person. She also indicated that the National Youth Authority is much particular about inclusion and will continue to ensure women are participating.



Eno Barony used the platform as an opportunity to encourage all young women to focus on building their dreams rather than living on the notion that women are just meant for the kitchen.



“We need to fight to archive whatever we want," she remarked.



AFWIP through its PRO has indicated that a nationwide campaign on women will commence as soon as possible. A media tour and active online promotion will be embarked on to ensure that women get what they deserve. Again more funding opportunities will be available for young women in entrepreneurship across the country.

Source: Elorm Beenie, Contributor