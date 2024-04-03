‘Enough is enough, come for the kids you left behind’ – Gospel singer Anita Afriyie’s husband fumes

Dan Kwabena Junior, the husband of popular Ghanaian Gospel singer, Anita Afriyie, has opened up about his wife's act of abandoning him and their kids after several years of relocating to the United States.

According to Dan K, all efforts to reach the ‘Adehyie Mogya’ hitmaker have proved futile, adding that she has refused to even speak to her children.



Dan K said he granted her permission to travel out so she could create opportunities for their children and not for her selfish gain.



Stressing how adamant Anita Afriyie has been towards reaching out to them, Dan K said her father who filed for her to relocate to the States, has even fought her several times to do the needful but to no avail.



“She now lives abroad with her father but it wasn’t her father that took her there. Although it was her father who filed for her to relocate to the States if I had not granted her permission, she wouldn’t have gone. I thought about the future of the kids that’s why I allowed her to go. She doesn’t pick up calls, nothing. Times are hard, she should come for her kids!



“There was this instance where she was preaching during her Facebook live and her father interrupted and asked her to practice what she preaches. Her father bitterly stormed the live video to let the whole world know about her refusal to keep in touch with her family in Ghana. I remember during that incident, the towel wrapped around her father’s waist nearly fell,” he stated in an interview with GHPage

In this regard, Anita Afriyie’s husband who doubles as her manager, thinks his wife doesn’t have the moral right to continue preaching to people on Facebook.



“She doesn’t have the moral right to be preaching gospel messages on Facebook. She has to make her home better before advising others so I have been deleting all her preachings on Facebook,” Anita Afriyie’s husband who has access to her social media logins said.







Background



It can be recalled that Anita Afriyie relocated to Ohio in the United States of America sometime in 2017.

In an interview with Power FM, in 2018, she disclosed that after furthering her education in the U.S., she obtained a job there as a nurse.



Anita, who claimed to have been ordained as a pastor, before relocating, said she got the necessary documents to stay in the U.S.



EB/SARA