Enough of the show-off! Donate to Mepe flood victims like Ibrahim Mahama did - Nana Yaa Brefo subtly jabs

Prominent media personality, Nana Yaa Brefo, has called on the wealthy people in the country to show their love to the Mepe flood victims, like business magnate Ibrahim Mahama has done.

She noted that if all individuals who have been granted riches through their businesses in the country were to follow suit and donate massively, as Ibrahim Mahama did, it would help in salvaging the plight of the people in the Volta Region.



The media personality chided businessmen and other wealthy individuals who are fond of showing off their riches on social media and urged them to contribute to the donations of the flood victims who have been displaced due to the Akosombo Dam spillage.



“When God grants you riches, you should do things like these [donating items like Ibrahim Mahama] and not spend money on ladies, showing off cars in public, or doing luxurious weddings; that is not the only reason why God gave you money.



"If God helps you to prosper through businesses in Ghana, you should be able to donate more. The rich men in Ghana, if every one of you donated massively for the flood victims, we wouldn’t have been seeking foreign aid,” she said in a video shared on her social media platform.



She further advised that, “Even if it's one rich man and one truck, the situation wouldn’t have been the same. For the rich people in Ghana, showing off is not enough, so let the people know why God gave you money. The wealthy men in this country are a lot, so we should feel the money in times like this. When a disaster like this happens, let's show them love, like Ibrahim Mahama donated trucks of items. Voltarians should pray for Ibrahim Mahama and McDan.”

Background



The Mepe and other surrounding communities affected by the floods on October 24, 2023, received various relief items from business magnate Ibrahim Mahama following the devastating flooding of various communities after the spillage of the Akosombo Dam.



The businessman led his team to donate relief items to the affected communities. The items included 20,000 bags of 5kg rice, 24,000 cans of mackerel, 12,000 bottles of cooking oil, 400 packs of water, and 1,000 pieces of student mattresses.



Ibrahim Mahama, who is also Chief Executive Officer of Engineers & Planners and Dzata Cement, and his team were welcomed with a durbar at the GP JHS Park at Mepe by the chiefs, queen mothers, the DCE, MPs, representative of NDC and NPP, and the good people of the affected communities.



In presenting the items to the chiefs, the DCE of Battor, MPs and the affected areas, Ibrahim Mahama said “The relief items is to commiserate with the people following the Dam spillage.”

He also promised to help brilliant but needy students affected by the flood.



Receiving the items on behalf of the community, the DCE for North Tongu, Divine Osborn Fenu, thanked Ibrahim Mahama and his team for the massive donation.



North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, on behalf of the MPs, thanked Ibrahim Mahama and his team for his support for the affected communities.



The lawmaker assured that there would be equity in the distribution of the items to all the affected communities.



Ibrahim Mahama’s donation was the biggest support from an individual or any institution to the displaced people, some of whom have to lodge in schools, tents, churches, and mosques because their homes were massively flooded following the Akosombo Dam spillage.

