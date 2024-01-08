Epic historical movie ‘Detor’ set to hit the screens in March 2024

Ghanaian movie director, Mark Cofie Jnr, has unveiled his latest cinematic masterpiece titled "Detor: The Rise of a Warrior Hunter."

Set to be released in March 2024, the historical film promises to immerse patrons in the captivating African stories of Ngotsie, a place believed to be the ancestral home of the Ewe people.



The ‘Detor’ movie teaser provides an exclusive first look at the grandeur and excitement awaiting moviegoers when it hits the screens.



The organizers, known for their commitment towards quality storytelling, are gearing up into delivering a full-feature extravaganza that transports viewers to the heart of Ngotsie's rich history.



"Detor" promises a mesmerizing retelling of the Ewe people's migration from Ngotsie to their current settlements.



Through the lens of historical fiction, the film explores the courage and resilience of a warrior hunter, weaving a narrative that delves into the roots of a community.



The movie boasts an ensemble cast featuring seasoned actors who are set to bring the characters to life.

The likes of Brian Angels, Akofa Edjeani, Andrew Tandoh Adote, Daniel Kojo DeLong, Solomon Fixon-Owoo, Gadede Aku Segbefia, Jennifer Tuo Biney, Ricky Kofi Adelayitar, Edinam Atatsi, Kofi Boakye, and Mynna Otoo, among others are headliners for the much talked-about movie.



Film enthusiasts and history buffs alike can mark their calendars for March 2024, anticipating a cinematic experience that seamlessly blends fiction with historical roots.



The release promises to be a visual spectacle, offering viewers a chance to immerse themselves in the untold stories of Ngotsie.



As the movie builds anticipation, patrons can look forward to exploring the country’s cultural heritage, bravery, and the spirit of resilience.



Keep an eye on updates from ‘Organized Khaoz’ as they prepare to unveil this cinematic journey that delves into the heart of Ewe history.



