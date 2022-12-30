Essikado Masqueraders launch 10th year anniversary

MP for Essikado-Ketan Mr.Joe Ghartey with one of the masqueraders

Source: GNA

Representatives from the 10 Masquerading clubs in Essikado, Sekondi and Takoradi have lined up activities, which will climax on January 2, 2023 as the Essikado "Ye Wo Adze Oye" Masqueradors Carnival marks 10 years.

The event will begin with a quiz competition at the Nana Nketsia School Essikado on December 30, 2022, followed by a football gala among the 10 Masquerades Clubs at the Nana Nketsia Astro Turf Park at Essikado.



The event enters the New Year with Yewo Adze Oyie Fun Games on the afternoon of January 1, 2023, with games such as ludo, oware, and cards among others would be played, among the clubs.



The three-day celebration is under the auspices of the Member of Parliament (MP) for Essikado-Ketan Mr.Joe Ghartey with support from the MP for Sekondi, Mr Andrew Agyaapa Mercer.

The 10 Masquerading clubs are gearing up for the mega performances to showcase their innate capabilities and skills and to thrill the spectators from Essikado-Ketan and beyond.



In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, the MP for Essikado-Ketan, Mr.Joe Ghartey who founded the Essikado Street Carnival 10 years ago, said the programne was to bring entertainment and boost economic activities in Essikado and its environs.



He said the event was expected to bring people in the Constituency together to foster unity and peace, adding the event would be sustained and made more vibrant to attract tourists.