0
Menu
Entertainment

'Even Ghana's president has been nicknamed after me' - King Promise not bothered about lookalikes

King Promise 567ui.png Musician, King Promise

Thu, 18 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In the past few months, award-winning musician, King Promise has witnessed some die-hard fans portray themselves as his look-alike on social media.

These individuals who have a resemblance with the singer have been tagged as a menace by a section of the public, however, King Promise has disclosed that he is not bothered by their activities.

Whereas some musicians have issued warnings against fans parading themselves as their lookalike, King Promise believes that he can not control how his fans demonstrate their love towards him considering his influence in the country.

"Even Ghana's president is called King Promise, what do I do about that? I mean, I am in a position where I influence a generation with my music and what I do. If people feel like am their role model and idol. They appreciate the music I make and how I carry myself, I am not mad at that," he disclosed in an interview with Abeiku Santana on Okay FM.

He noted that if they cross the boundaries, he will be forced to act on that but until then, they can continue being die-hard fans.

King Promise hammered that he was the original adding that no one can take his place.

"Let them do their thing, it is not like they are crossing some line or boundaries that are crazy. I am cool, I am doing my thing. Everybody knows who the original is. I couldn't be bothered about this. I feel like they are fans who are showing love in a different way...there is really nothing I can do about it," he noted.

Watch the latest episode of Nkommo Wo Ho below:





OPD/BB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Ken Agyapong accuses Annoh Dompreh of sabotaging his campaign
Meet the two Kumawu independent by-election candidates with the same name
Video of Bawumia-branded campaign pickups hits social media
Otumfuo asks British Museum to return gold items in their possession
I'm shocked at my defeat - ABA Fusieni breaks silence
Sexual harassment: Court orders registrar to take custody of vehicle in dispute
2 sitting NDC MPs likely to 'Break the 4' in their constituencies
5 times Ghanaians have been busted for scamming people in the USA
Akwaboah Snr is dead
Hajia 4Reall extradited to US in $2M romance scam