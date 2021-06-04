Every Sunday born is a star – Dr Kwaku Sarbah

According to the doctor, a Sunday born hate being imposed on and hate being told what to do

Traditional doctor and Founder of Sabash Herbal Center Dr Kwaku Sarbah has described all Sunday borns as stars.

Describing some of their traits, he shared that they are one of the very few people who stand out and shine wherever they find themselves.



Talking to Rev Nyansa Boakwa on Happy 98.9 FM’s NsemPii he said, “Sunday borns are those who always want to dominate wherever they find themselves”.



He stated that they hate being imposed on and hate being told what to do.

“They are like a forest, they hate for weed to grow under them or beside them. They like to stand on their own” he said.



He went on to say that because they are seen as stars, people go to them a lot for help and mostly, “They are unable to harm people and other people are also unable to harm them”.



Dr Sarbah also revealed that Sunday borns are special just like every other day born and they are also one of the richest people anyone can ever come across because “Everything they do always prospers and you can hardly find any fault in them”.