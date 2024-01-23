Ewuraba Eesi to open 2024 with new inspirational song titled 'Nya Confidence'

Gospel artiste, Ewuraba Eesi

Source: Boga Ali Hashim, Contributor

Well-celebrated Ghanaian Gospel singer cum songwriter, Angela Esi Ameyaw, widely known by her stage name as Ewuraba Eesi is set to open the year 2024 with another powerful and inspirational masterpiece titled 'Nya Confidence' which in other words means "be confident".

Ewuraba Eesi has never disappointed with the delivery of her music so fans cannot wait to hear her vocals on the upcoming release.



Produced by the multi-talented music producer, JakeBeatz, the song 'Nya Confidence' is expected to be released on January 31, 2024.



This was made known when 'The Gospel Shatta' as she is fondly called on Friday, January 19 announced on her socials about the forthcoming project.



Sharing the official cover art of the song, she captioned "New Year, New Hope, New Self-discovery, New Song, New You, Be Confident! #NyaConfidence finally drops on January 31st."



The announcement has since generated excitement and anticipation for the release of the song by her massive fans and followers.

Ewuraba Eesi speaking in an exclusive interview with Ghanaprex.com stated that the song 'Nya Confidence' provides a message of hope, self-discovery, growth, faith, and encouragement that will motivate listeners to overcome any obstacle with positivity.



In contrast, it preaches a message of motivation that one’s beginning may look troubled, however, with trust in God, the end will look brighter.



According to the gospel singer, this song is expected to touch many lives.



“It is my prayer that my first song of the year 2024 impacts your life and gives you a testimony,” she said.



Asked if there would be an official music video to the song, she responded "Absolutely, there is a visual to the song and I promised my fans to get ready for a never-seen-before and captivating music video that would blow minds away."

She further hinted that "the music video will be released soon after the audio drops on January 31."



The singer rose to fame in 2013 after she successfully launched and released her first studio album tagged 'Confidence'.



Ewuraba Eesi has won several accolades, most notably the Best Gospel Song of the Year award (Western Music Awards 2022), Gospel Artist of the Year (Ghana Youth Awards 2020), Gospel Artiste of the Year (Ghana Innovation Awards 2020), National Gospel Music Awards 2020 (nominee), Western Gospel Awards 2021 'Artiste of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year, (Nominee), Female Gospel Artiste of the Year (Winner) amongst many other achievements.



She is behind hits like 'Aseda, Gyinapintsin, Perfect Love, Afehyia Pa, and The Grace' featuring the Ghanaian highlife and afrobeat sensation, Nero X.



The sensational songstress has graced and performed at major and high-profile events in and outside of the Western Region.

Somewhere in 2023, she made history when she lined up some of the biggest names in Gospel music including the legendary Nana Yaw Asare, Diana Hammond, SK Frimpong, KDM, Vincent Nyarko, El Manuel, et al at her maiden concert dubbed the 'Arukah Xperience'.



The event attracted a plethora of music enthusiasts, fans, and Christians from all walks of life, cementing her as one of the forces to be reckoned with in the gospel music space.



She is arguably the most decorated, highly gifted, and revered female Gospel musician from Sekondi-Takoradi.



Ewuraba Eesi who doubles as a professional teacher continues to make her mark in the world of gospel music through her enchanting voice, amazing ministration, energetic performance, spirit-filled music, and profound lyrical prowess.