FBS explains how incorporating dancing into their tunes gives it wider coverage

Seasoned Ghanaian music trio FBS's Abass and Dee have expressed their gratitude for having their comeback takeoff like they never left.

In an interview with Paula Amma Broni, the pair said that incorporating dance into their music has allowed them to have it become viral like their popular song "Oluman Boogie" from the 2000s.



“It's something that we are born to do. Something we are born into this industry for. We have been one of the pillars of Ghana Music for over twenty years. It's our home. If you love Ga, you know where to pass.



“It takes a lot of understanding, of what craft means. That is why in Europe we have people who are paid to design how you are going to perform but FBS we've been lucky to have been to National Dance Assembles dance factory, so we have the knowledge we combine that with our music and it makes it easy,” he said.



According to the music duo, any song they compose is accompanied by a dance that pushes their song to go far.

“Before the song comes out of the studio we know how the performance is going to be. So you see the new song, ‘Jo’ when we brought it, the whole world is dancing to it. We knew it was going to be like that because ‘Oluman Boogie’ was like that,” they added.







ADA/WA