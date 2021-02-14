FLASHBACK: Give out free condoms to church members on Val's Day - Counselor Lutterodt to pastors

Today marks 4 years when Counselor George Lutterodt charged pastors to distribute condoms to the youth in their churches every February 14.

He continued that instead of the regular evening programmes held on Val’s day to in a way camp the youth, they should make provision of contraceptives for the youth who cannot abstain from sex while celebrating the day.



"Valentine is meant for some category of people and not everybody. Some churches have got it wrong. They think organising a program on Val’s Day can keep these popcorn boys from doing whatever they want to do. It's a shame. Because the boys will do whatever they are supposed to do after 10 o’clock. The best is to share condoms for them," he noted.



Counselor Lutterodt made these claims in an interview with GhanaWeb.

Read the full story originally published on February 14, 2017 by www.ghanaweb.



