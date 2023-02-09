FLASHBACK: I’ve done breast implant three times - Confidence Haugen reveals

Former Big Brother star, Confidence Haugen

On August 20, 2020, Confidence Haugen revealed some details about the body enhancement surgeries she had undergone.

According to the former Big Brother Africa star, she had enhanced her breasts on three occasions.



Read the full story originally published on August 12, 2020, by zionfelix.net.



Ghanaian businesswoman, philanthropist, and model, Confidence Haugen has opened up about her plastic surgery journey, which began in 1999.



In a YouTube video, the former Big Brother Africa representative for Ghana revealed how many breast implants she had.



In an episode on her ‘Konfidence Uncut’, she disclosed that she had breast implants on three occasions.

In her quest to get boobs that will make her confident, the entrepreneur said she passed through the hands of three surgeons, two males and one female.



Unfortunately, the first two surgeries were not up to her expectation.



She narrated that everything about the first surgery was wrong and that was not what she wanted while the second one done by a female surgeon gave her unequal breast sizes.



After a year and a half and still not successful with what she wanted, Confidence averred she embarked on a series of research to understand what it should look like after it’s done.



She recounted how her friend, Sally introduced her to a doctor she describes as the best surgeon after he did a perfect job for her on the third attempt.

From her experience, Confidence advised: “If you want to do any plastic surgery, please do your research properly and get your surgeon to get you the before and after pictures.”



Watch how she narrated her experience in the video below:







ADA/BOG