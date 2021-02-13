FLASHBACK: #Kency2020 takes over social media with their lavish wedding

Tracy and Kenndy Osei got marriad on February 13, 2020

Today February 13, 2021, marks the wedding anniversary of, Kenndy Osei and Tracy Ameyaw now Mrs Osei.

The marriage ceremony which was dubbed 'KENCY2020' was one that made waves in the media for weeks following the display of wealth, glamour, and luxury cars on the day.



The customary marriage which took place on February 13, 2020, was followed by a white wedding on February 15, 2020, in Accra.



Kennedy Osei who is the son of Ghanaian businessman, Osei Kwame Despite, and his entourage put on display luxury cars ranging from Tesla, G-Wagon, Maybach, Rolls Royces, Aston Martin, Ferrari among others.



The highly-planned wedding witnessed a host of Ghanaian celebrities and personalities in attendance.



Tracy in November 2020 welcomed a set of twins with her husband. The girls were recently presented to their grandfather, Dr. Osei Kwame Despite during his 59th birthday celebration.

To mark their wedding anniversary, the couple has christened their twins Kayla and Kaylee Osei today, February 13, 2021, in a private ceremony.



The Managing Director of the Despite Media Group, Fadda Dickson, among others, have congratulated the couple on their first wedding anniversary.



Fadda, in an Instagram post sighted by GhanaWeb, wrote: "One year gone already#toGodbetheglory @_kennedyosei @aprilsveriown."



