Facts about the late Junior Pope

The late Nollywood actor, Junior Pope

In the wake of the passing of actor Junior Pope, the world mourns the loss of a prolific talent who graced screens with unforgettable performances. Beyond his on-screen presence, Junior Pope's life was adorned with remarkable achievements that often went unnoticed by many.

The Nollywood star died on April 10, 2024. He drowned alongside three others while filming a movie in Asaba, the Delta State capital during a boat trip.



Who was Junior Pope?



1. He was married with three young kids



In 2014, he got married to Jennifer Awele Okpuno. He had three sons with his wife.



Their youngest son is three years old.



His wife runs an events and décor company in Nigeria.

The actor was born on May 7, 1984, in Bamenda, Cameroon.He completed his primary and secondary school education in Cameroun before relocating to Nigeria.Upon arriving in Nigeria, he attended the University of Nigeria Nsukka, situated in Enugu State.

He graduated with a degree in Accountancy.



4. He shot his first movie in 2006



Junior Pope started his career in acting and made his debut in Nollywood in 2006.



He rose to fame in 2007 after starring in a popular blockbuster movie titled ‘Secret Adventures’.



Junior Pope has since acted in over 100 movies, including Secret Adventures, Mad Sex, Bitter Generation, Vengeance of Bullet, and many others.



5. He was acknowledged by the industry in 2010

In 2010, the late Junior Pope won an award for Nollywood’s ‘Most Promising Actor’ at the Nigeria Entertainment Factory Awards.



6. He recently purchased a mansion



In December 2023, Junior Pope announced with excitement that he had finally purchased a home.



He took to Instagram to share pictures of the plush mansion amid the outpour of congratulations from his colleagues.





The late actor, although versatile, was well known for taking up roles of a ‘villain’ and warrior.



The late Junior Pope was usually seen with the likes of Emma Ehumadu, Sylvester Madu, Zubby Michael, Jim Iyke, Alaso Wariboko, Gentle Jack, Hanks Anuku, and Jerry Amilo, among others, who also portrayed similar characters in movies.





