Fameye and Black Sherif collaboration imminent

Fameye with Blacko

Source: Empress Neeta, Contributor

A collaboration between arguably two of the most sought-after musicians in Ghana is indeed imminent! Multiple award-winning Ghanaian musician, Fameye, has hinted at a possible collaboration with the reigning Ghana Music Awards Artist of the Year, Black Sherif.

The release is scheduled for December 1st, as revealed by Fameye in his recent social media post captioned, "In less than 10 days!!! The country & the world lives happily ever after!! PETER x BLACKO."



Fameye is on a run of back-to-back hits this year, with his most recent track, 'Not God,' topping multiple international charts, while his compatriot, Black Sherif, released his new single titled 'Oh No' a fortnight ago.



The possible collaboration between these two heavyweights in Ghanaian music culture, who share a common trait – incredible storytelling and songwriting ability, is brewing excitement for many music lovers.

Fameye and Black Sherif have established themselves as forces to be reckoned with in the music industry, each boasting an impressive music catalogue and garnering a devoted fan base.



