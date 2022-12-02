Fameye gives the proper definition of 'streets'

Ghanaian musician, Fameye

Ghanaian singer, Peter Famiyeh Bozah, popularly known as Fameye, has shared his fury over how people perceive people from the "streets."

Speaking on Hitz FM, he disclosed that using the word ‘streets’ doesn't mean he is from the trenches as many people have implied.



“Let me define the street I am talking about to you. When we say we are on the street, it doesn't mean we live in the refuse dump. So, if you need a clear understanding of where the street is, ask the person who uses that term and they will define what the street means to them.



“I don't know how people understand things. If I say I am on the streets, it doesn't mean when Jay Z approaches me with work or if Universal Music wants to sign me, I wouldn't work," he said.



According to him, he has been able to make a living for himself and his family, thanks to the said 'streets' and when people ask him questions about how life or work is going, he will say 'the streets'.



“They ask, 'how are you' and I say 'we are on the street', then they proceed to ask how the music is doing, I reply by saying 'it's doing well and that the street is good…[pause]. People don't understand it.

“I got to know that Kwame Dadzie made a post and said we are always talking about the street and what is there on the street. The street is where I hustle to take care of my children. The street is how I take care of my family, so if you have a problem, then I don't know,” he voiced.



The 'Nothing I get' artiste furthermore indicated that the street enabled him to be who he is and acquired the properties he owns today.



“It's where I have been able to survive up till now and have been able to play shows, travel and bought the assets I own today.



"I am on the streets. We are all from the streets and made it to where we are now. Do you understand? We can’t forget. Everyone and their definition,” he added.



Watch an episode of E-Forum below.









ADA/BOG