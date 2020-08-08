Entertainment

Fameye is a kind-hearted artiste - Kawuola Biov

Ghanaian artiste, Fameye

Ghanaian rapper, Kawuola Biov, has extolled his fellow rapper Fameye for supporting young and underground artistes to unearth their talents.

Kawuiola Biov told Dr Kay on the ‘Nkran Kwanso’ programme on Accra100.5FM that Fameye has been supporting other artistes without charging a penny.



The ‘Daavi NeeBa’ hit singer said this gesture has enabled several artistes, including he himself, to grow in the music industry in Ghana.



“Fameye is a good guy, who is always there for his people,” he said.

“I did a song with him and he supported me throughout. He didn’t even charge me for the work he did for me – the video and the recording, all of that he didn’t charge me”.



“He is a good guy, it’s only persons who don’t know him who will say he is not supportive.”

