Fameye reacts after Ogidi Brown took him to Antoa to end his life over an alleged $50k debt

Musician Fameye

The 2020 VGMA ‘Best New Artiste’, Fameye has finally dropped a subtle reaction to wild threats by his former boss, Ogidi Brown that he will end his life and that of his son if he does not pay back a supposed $50K debt he owes him.

According to Ogidi Brown in a video, he shared on his IG page yesterday, the decision to take Fameye to the Antoa deity was necessitated after the singer failed to pay the expenses he incurred during his time on the record label for close to two years.



He further emphasized that even though Fameye had come to apologize to him with some elderly people and promised that he will pay him the money but he is yet to receive any amount from the "Nothing I Get" hitmaker who just put together money and organized a mega concert dubbed ‘Family Concert’.





Even though the treats look very vile, it appears Fameye is nonchalant.

A post seen on his IG page some moments ago that looks like a subtle reaction to Ogidi Brown has him blowing his horns more.



He captions a photo of himself flaunting a tattoo he has on his hands: “Paul aa wamba nt3m”.



See the post below:



