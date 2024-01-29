Fans have been infected with the jealous nature of their artistes - Shatta Wale

Dancehall musician, Shatta Wale

Popular Ghanaian Musician, Shatta Wale, has described as alarming the the rate at which fans of artistes have been infected with the jealous nature of their favourite artistes.

To him, this conduct has the tendency of collapsing the already disintegrated showbiz industry.



He made this assertion in a Facebook post where he contained that the unnecessary greed and envy constantly exhibited by these fans do not matter to him, adding that he is currently the most successful artiste in Ghana.



Shatta then compared himself with other acts, insisting, that he is far richer.

His post shared via Facebook read, “When I talk and I see these sad fans commenting under post erh , I pity them cuz spiritually their fav’s transferred the spirit of sadness and jealousy into them so they take it everywhere with them.



"It’s not my fault your fav is not rich like me bro … I be self-made, and you fav is a china made sorry, pains ????????. Dem brainwash u oooooo.”



