Fantana takes 'Control' with new single

Fantana Control Ghanaian female singer, Fantana

Wed, 21 Jun 2023

Rated as one of the most exciting music prospects in Ghana, Fantana has enjoyed a great run in her relatively young music career.

She is gradually growing to become one of the top stars to come out of Ghana.

Her new single ‘Control’ produced by Streetbeatz, is a single that talks about love and how as a female, she has control over her life.

Fantana generates buzz with everything she does, and this song is definitely going to attract the eyeballs on social media and across the music space.

The record comes at a time when Fantana has taken control of the narrative surrounding her life. Usually viewed with many eyeballs due to her background, Fantana has turned those eyeballs into fans who anticipate her next releases.

The song seeks to enforce her confidence, esteem, and boss mentality.

