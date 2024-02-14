Felicia Osei reveals why she is afraid to marry

In a recent episode of Quophi Okyeame’s “30 Questions” podcast on YouTube, popular TikToker and Onua FM presenter, Felicia Osei, openly shared her apprehensions about marriage.

During the interview, she expressed her fear of rushing into the marriage institution, citing concerns about falling in love with someone else after tying the knot.



“Marriage is my biggest fear. What if you fall in love with somebody else after marriage? What if you meet someone else? What will you do if you fall in love with another person after marriage?” Felicia Osei questioned.



The social media influencer also pondered on the potential reasons behind infidelity in marriage, addressing the possibility of getting bored with a spouse.

Despite her current contentment as a spinster, Felicia Osei hinted at considering marriage when the time feels right for her.








