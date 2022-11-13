Fella Makafui announces break from social media

Famous Ghanaian actress and socialite, Fela Makafui

Famous Ghanaian actress and socialite, Fella Makafui, has announced she is taking a break from social media.

The actress who took to Twitter to make the announcement did not expand on the reasons for her departure.



“Going off SM for a while. See you guys soon. Be kind,” she tweeted.



The past week has been busy for Fela, who has been giving hints of a big decision she intends to take soon.



In a series of tweets, the actress appears to be passing speculative comments which suggest her unhappiness about a situation with some netizens are presuming to be about her marriage to Medikal.



She tweeted, “I am about to make the hardest decision ever.”

The report of her alleged divorce plans gained notoriety after she changed her Twitter name from Mrs Precious Frimpong to Fella Makafui Precious.



Also, Fella and Medikal have deleted all posts from their respective Instagram accounts.



This comes after Medikal got suspended on Twitter after impersonating President Nana Akufo-Addo on the bird app.



It is entirely unclear whether the two are pulling off a publicity stunt or are genuinely on the brink of a breakaway.





