Female musicians have to work twice as hard as the male to get audience – MzVee

MzVee is a Ghanaian musician

Vera Hamenoo-Kpeda better known by her stage name MzVee, a Ghanaian singer, has disclosed that the music industry is not favourable for female musicians.

“It’s been a very interesting experience especially because I’m female, you know the music industry is not very favourable for female musicians,” she said monitored by MyNewsGh.com



MzVee told Amansan Krakye the host “We struggle a lot and everything we do we have to do it as twice as hard as the guys because it is not easy for us to get that kind of audience the men get”.



Talking about her 10 years of experience in the showbiz fraternity, the ‘Natural Girl’ hitmaker said that she’s proud of how far she has come being a female in a male-dominated industry.

She continued “So it’s been a very interesting journey and I haven’t had it easy and I’ve also had my high points so yeah it’s just like any industry where you have the bad times and the good times.



“But so far it has brought me to this point and I’m very grateful because I’ve met a lot of good people, a lot of bad people and I’ve made friends for life,” she stated on Cape Coast’s Kastle FM.



“This whole time in the music industry I’m excited and I’m very proud of myself being female in this male-dominated industry and having been here for 10years,” she ended on the Kastle Entertainment Show.