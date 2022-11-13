Fennec Okyere's murder: Police invite Bulldog over Shatta Wale's allegations

Bulldog

Lawrence Nana Nana Asiamah Hanson a.k.a. Bulldog has confirmed that the police have invited him over allegations that he has a hand in the murder of Fennec Okyere.

According to him, the invitation was via a text message after the police had gone to snoop around his house while he was away.



Reading verbatim what the police sent him on UTV's 'United Showbiz' programme, he said:



"...the police came to my house, spent 45 minutes; I was not around but they came snoop around…I was on radio the next day [after they had come to my house] when I had a text message saying ‘my name is Inspector Eyram from Cold Case Unit, CID Headquarters. I’ve been trying to meet you but you have not picked your calls. You are to report at [sic] the aforementioned unit to assist the police in investigation in respect of the current pronouncement made by Shatta Wale concerning Fennec Okyere’s death. Treat this as urgent.’



"I was a panel on Hitz FM when I received this text message. So, I responded by saying ‘I’ve not seen your calls; I’ll have my lawyers call you. Thanks’ then she came to reply ‘please we need you in person and your lawyer can keep you company’.



"Now, this was after they had come to my house…so, if you had my phone number, you could have called or texted but they came with a pickup; three of them. I don’t know what they came to do but I have not been to the house [since then] because I don’t whether they have planted something in the house."

"Monday, I will go to the police station with my lawyers, what did you [police] want by snooping around my house?" he asked.



Shatta Wale via a post on Facebook accused his former manager of having a hand in the untimely death of the late Fennec Okyere.



He indicated that he is ready to tell any court what Bullgod told him about the murder of Fennec Okyere.



He wrote: “Bull Dog, since you are bringing out secrets, you will tell Ghanaians what happen to Fenicks (sic) Murder!! And I am not joking about this time!! I am ready to tell the court about what you told me about you and your men and how planned that foolish act, get ready. This Akufo Addo won’t give you a murder (sic) chance to be on our streets!!! Watch how this ends!!! You can’t fight time!!!”



But Bulldog has since sued Shatta Wale for defamation.





Watch this episode of E-Forum below.







