Fire breaks out during wedding reception in Lagos

A video is making rounds of a wedding reception which came to an end after a fire broke out at the venue.

On Saturday, April 8, while a wedding reception was ongoing at Yard 158, an event center in Oregun, Lagos, things took for the worst as guests had to make their way out immediately.



According to the report, when it was time for the toast, the event organisers lit firecrackers but the fire spread to the decorations draped across the hall.



The wedding guests attempted to put off the fire but it spread quickly across the room.

It was gathered that no one was hurt during the incident.



