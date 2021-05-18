Fixyourself campaign inimical to Ghana's progress - Stonebwoy

Ghanaian Dancehall Artiste, Stonebwoy

Dancehall artiste Stonebwoy born Livingstone Etse Satekla has chided people who countered the #fixthecountry trend with #fixyourself.

According to him, activism has been part of Ghana’s history and has brought about a change in the lives of Ghanaians.



Therefore it’s imperative that the people of Ghana advocate for the needed change and therefore the counter counter-campaign dubbed #FixYourself was inimical to the progress of the country.

“Just like everybody else supports it that Ghana needs to be fixed, my point is that it’s not like nothing has been done at all, but it has to be done,” Stonebwoy said.



"That #FixYourself hashtag came about to oppose #FixTheCountry and I do not buy that idea. When the country is fixed, we shall all be fixed,” he tweeted.