Flashback: I miss my ‘cool days' with Shatta Wale – Sarkodie

Sarkodie and Shatta Wale have not had the best of relationships in recent times

Sometime in 2019, Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie reminisced the good times he shared with Shatta Wale.

Sarkodie stated that despite the fact that their relationship went sour, he misses the cool days they both shared.



“I still miss our chats, ask my wife, when I talk to Wale it’s not always even about music, we talk about other stuff and laugh. Those things I still miss but we need to resolve our differences as people moving forward,” he stated in an interview with George Quaye.



“Wale has a massive support and love from Ghanaians but the extra noisy stuff would not help even if that’s his brand strategy. I keep telling Wale people love you so you should not go the extra mile, but he still say things that doesn’t look like he loves me, I can’t still be smiling and act like everything is fine when you’re crossing your lane so that is when the “Advice” conversation came in, Sarkodie added.



In one of the verses, King Sark told Shatta, "Confidence is when you are able to compliment people without you feeling insecure, so if you feel say you got it, no need to downplay the next man...".