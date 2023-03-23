Flashback: ICGC suspends Josh Laryea over 'immoral conduct'

Rev. Josh Laryea is Ghanaian pastor cum gospel singer

Six years ago, Rev. minister cum singer, Josh Laryea, was suspended and withdrawn from the pulpit by the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC), after being allegedly involved in sexual misconduct.

This incident took place after claims that he had raped hip-life singer, Mzbel, went viral.



Reacting to the development at that time, Rev. Josh Laryea faced punitive actions by the church coupled with public disgrace for allegedly breaching some principles connected to his calling as a pastor.



The ICGC replaced him at the Doxa Temple in Accra, where he held the position of head pastor.



“The Presbytery has authorized the Disciplinary Committee to look into the allegations leveled against Rev. Laryea.



“Rev. Josh Laryea is being withdrawn from the pulpit and thereby the Doxa Temple with immediate effect. This is to allow the Committee carries out its work uninterrupted,” the statement issued by the church on March 29, 2017 read.

