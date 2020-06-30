Entertainment

Flashback: ‘It’s like a product in a doper package’ – Dopenation describes experience with Lynx

Exactly three months ago, Lynx Entertainment signees, DopeNation expressed how content they were with the brand.

The twins described their experience as “a product that comes with a doper package” and that they were very happy with the Lynx family.



In the interview with GhanaWeb, they indicated how working with Lynx made their works looked a lot more attractive than before.



“Being with Lynx is cool and dope. It’s like a product in a doper package now. Things are much better, great, and successful,” they stated.



Fast forward to the present day and the award-winning music group is no longer with Lynx, just after a year of signing a contract with the label.



Sources close to the group claim that the duo decided not to renew after the expiration of their contract.

Earlier this year, the twins emerged as the only Ghanaian act to win an award at the 2020 Soundcity MVP Awards



They won in their category Best Duo against artistes like Blaq Diamond (South Africa), Ethic (Kenya), Black Motion (South Africa), Dem Camp (Nigeria), and Toofan (Togo).



Watch the video below





