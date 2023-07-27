Flowking Stone shares ordeal in promoting songs outside Ghana

Ghanaian rapper, Flowking Stone

Kwaku Nsia Boama, widely known by his stage name, Flowking Stone, has shared the struggles artistes from Ghana go through in promoting their songs outside the country.

The rapper left for the United Kingdom (UK) a few years ago and in an interview with Graphic Showbiz, he disclosed that he finds it difficult to promote the songs he has released since he left for the UK.



He added that in Ghana, artistes are able to move from one media to the other just to promote their music but because they are not familiar with the music structure abroad, they are unable to do that.



He said: “Yes, social media is there but it is not like being in Ghana and moving from one radio station or TV station to the other hyping up your songs.



Flowking Stone used the platform to discuss how poor the music structure of Ghana is.



In his words, he said that he does not see the country’s government’s involvement in the music industry, urging them to support the music industry because it is the only way they can also promote Ghana to the world.

He also said the government of Ghana should lay down structures for all Ghanaian artistes just like it has laid down structures for government workers like teachers and doctors.



“For example, professionals such as doctors and teachers have structures such as pension schemes, regulated revenues, etc. that are helping. I feel the same should be put in place to help us musicians.



“The government should be more involved in our music industry, after all, that is when they can have rights to push a national agenda through music,” he urged.



ED/OGB