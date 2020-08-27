Entertainment

Forgive Tracy Boakye, others - Maame Dokono to Ghanaians

MzBel and Tracy Boakye

Veteran actress Grace Omaboe has said Ghanaians should forgive Tracy Boakye and all the ladies involved in the ongoing social media fracas.

The Kumawood actress had claimed that a married man she is dating is also dating ‘16 years’ hitmaker Mzbel but the man prefers her (Tracy Boakye) and this issue has taken twist and turns ever since it broke on social media.



Maame Dokono, old cast of ‘By The Fireside’ to relive old moments But Grace Omaboe, popularly known as Maame Dokono, has added her voice to the ongoing clash between these ladies and, according her, Ghanaians should forgive the ladies for their utterances.



According to Maame Dokono, there was nothing like social media during their time when she started acting and it is thus disturbing when some of these ladies post half-naked pictures on social media because of fame.



She was speaking on Anigye Mmre on Onua FM on Wednesday, August 26.

Host Christian Agyei Frimpong asked Maame Dokono if some of these things happened during their days and she said “No”.



“During my days I didn’t have time to talk about certain things. I was engaged in my television programmes, acting and radio programmes and I didn’t have the time to talk about certain things in the open.”



She added: “I can’t even tell if social media is good or bad because I don’t even know how to use it. I believe when they grow up, they will definitely change so let’s forgive them.”

