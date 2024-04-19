‘Forgive yourself and move on’ – Mother of two accident victims consoles Funny Face

The mother of the two kids who were knocked down by Funny Face’s vehicle has dished out some words of advice to the comedian.

She has asked Funny Face, who seems devastated by the incident to pick himself up and move on with his life.



“The kids are fine but I want you to forgive yourself else you will be more depressed. Comfort yourself, move on with your life, and draw closer to God. Sit down and analyze yourself. Maybe before you became Funny Face, you were very close to God but after the fame, you departed from God,” the mother of the kids said in a video captured by KofiTV.



The young lady made these statements during a conversation with the comedian, who travelled to see the kids after being granted bail.



Funny Face returned to the Central region to see the kids, weeks after the incident.



He embarked on this particular trip with his mother, uncle, and Kofi Adomah.

How Funny Face nearly killed himself at the accident scene fearing he had killed the two kids



Earlier in a video captured on YouTube, Kofi Adomah said Funny Face recalled a moment when he nearly committed suicide at the accident scene.



It can be recalled that in one of the viral videos, one of the eyewitnesses (a lady) was heard screaming while alleging that the kids who were hit by Funny Face’s vehicle had died on the spot.



According to Kofi Adomah, Funny Face said he became hopeless upon hearing the lady's claim which suggested he was a murderer.



He said Funny Face disclosed that he immediately attempted to jump on the highway in a suicide bid.

Recounting that particular scene, Funny Face said he almost attempted to commit suicide by running into an oncoming vehicle when he heard the comments.



"He got really scared and devastated for allegedly killing the kids and wanted to end it all,” Kofi stated in a viral video.







Bail



Funny Face was granted bail on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, after spending two weeks in police custody.

This was after his vehicle rammed into five persons on the Kasoa highway, a situation which resulted in the victims sustaining severe injuries.



The Kasoa-Akweley District Court granted Funny Face bail in the sum of GH¢120,000 with two sureties.



He is expected to reappear in court in four weeks as investigations into the accident continue.



Background



On Sunday, March 24, Funny Face’s vehicle nearly killed five persons, including an elderly woman and two kids at Kasoa, Kakraba junction in the Central Region.

In a detailed report by UTV’s Central Regional correspondent, monitored by GhanaWeb, some eyewitnesses identified that the tragic incident stemmed from drunk driving, and cruising at an abnormal speed, among others.



