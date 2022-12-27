Fotocopy details how he balances school with music

Fotocopy captured with Paula Amma Broni

Fast-rising Ghanaian juvenile singer and songwriter, Fotocopy, who performed at the just-ended Free Wave Concert, has disclosed how he manages school and music.

Speaking with GhanaWeb’s Paula Amma Broni, he mentioned that he focuses on music on the weekend while doing school on the weekdays.



“I do music on weekends, and from Monday to Friday, I go to school. Right now, I am on vacation, so it's all music,” he added.



The young musician stated that he feels blessed due to the success he has chalked up as a child.



Fotocopy pointed out that some artistes have been in the business for close to a decade but haven't featured prominent artistes, while he has been able to do so.



“I feel so great because not every artiste could get what I am getting. Having a song with Shatta Wale makes me feel so good because some people can stay in the industry for five years, or ten years but they couldn't get even Kofi Kinaata to get on their song,” he shared.

At the Freedom Wave Concert, the young musician dazzled patriots with his performance.



He was among some of the top artistes, like Wendy Shay, and Medikal, who were present at the concert.







ADA/FNOQ