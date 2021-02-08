Four Ghanaian celebrities that have joined the Silhouette Challenge

Rosemond Brown, Afia Schwarzenegger and Pappy Kojo have participated in the Silhouette Challenge

The Silhouette Challenge which first started on TikTok has been trending on social media with a number of people including some Ghanaian celebrities participating in it.

Although critics have spoken against it, others including some Ghanaians have created and uploaded their own interesting versions of the trend.



How it is done



The challenge requires an individual to pose in a doorway in a manner that the camera captures only a black silhouette of their body.



Then he or she flips from wearing nightwear to having nothing on while twisting and dancing in a dim-lit room with only a red luminescent bulb.



The video is often recorded to the sound of Paul Anka's ‘Put your hand on my shoulder’, a song produced in the 1950s.

Below are some Ghanaian celebrities who have created their own versions of the famous Silhouette Challenge



Afia Schwarzenegger



The controversial socialite has joined in the craze as a video of herself actively participating in the challenge was spotted on her Instagram page.



Dressed in a bathrobe on a staircase, she seductively lifted her legs and placed them on the banister after which she totally flipped into a red-lit atmosphere.



The atmosphere captured a silhouette of her body which caused a stir on social media.

Ghanaian gospel musician, Nana Yaw Boakye-Yiadom, popularly known as MOG, and his wife uploaded a creative version of the silhouette challenge on social media.Theirs was different from the ordinary as the couple was captured in the video holding a Bible and sharing God’s message instead of dancing in the red light.

Akuapem Poloo



As expected, Rosemond Brown a.k.a Akuapem Poloo uploaded her version of the silhouette challenge on social media but it was accompanied by a surprise.



The anticipation of her fans and viewers was cut short when at the later part of the video, her son stormed the room begging her not to continue with it.



She then heeded the advice and discontinued it.





Pappy Kojo



In what was regarded as his own version of the challenge, the rapper uploaded a video of himself mimicking ‘Akuapem Poloo who could not properly pronounce the word ‘Silhoutte’.



Instead of recording to the sound of Paul Anka's ‘Put your hand on my shoulder’, the ‘Fante Van Damme’ rather extracted his audio from one of Akuapem Poloo’s videos and made a humorous mockery out of it.



