Francisca Amoah releases captivating video for ‘My Praise’

Source: MET TV

UK-based Ghanaian gospel musician, Francisca Amoah has finally released the music video for her song, “My Praise”.

The Fast-rising gospel musician, Francisca Amoah is also a professional logistician in the UK.



Her song teaches the act of thanksgiving urging Christians to praise God regardless of their difficulties.



Narrating how she composed the song, she said “It was on one winter evening, it was dark and cold, I set off from home to attend bible studies at Eternal Life Christian Centre. I was on the way alone, feeling cold, and faced with the darkness on the road I remembered the lines in 1 Thessalonians 5:18 which says “Give thanks in all circumstances, for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus concerning you.”



“As soon as the thought of these words flashed through my mind, the song burst out of my mouth,” she revealed.



Francisca Amoah believes that the birth of “My Praise” affirms one’s faith to sing God’s praises in all the circumstances of our life.



“I am convinced that God wants to use this song to tell someone out there that the challenges you are facing must not define you. My Praise is also a faith song,” she added.

According to her, “The bible says that faith is the substance of things hoped for; the evidence of things not seen and for it the Elders obtained a good testimony. My Praise song is a song of good testimony, to sing Praise and not Pain.”



She desires that this song of faith and testimony will be an anthem song for every believer to use to affirm their faith in God regardless of the situation they find themselves in.



“Every name and knee should bow when we call on the name of Jesus. Come on, and Let’s sing our Praise song,” she added.



The music video released on December 18, is available on her YouTube page among other platforms.



Francisca came out with her first album in March 2023 and through her hard work, she was signed by Kato Enterprise as a Brand Ambassador for UltiMalt Drinks in the UK.



