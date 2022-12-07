0
Fredyma exposes Ofori Amponsah over Daddy Lumba links

Wed, 7 Dec 2022 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Ace music producer Fred Kyei Mensah says musician Ofori Amponsah has been lying about his account of establishing contact with Daddy Lumba himself.

The legendary highlife musician, Samuel Ofori Amponsah, is on record to have claimed that after recording his demo, he went to meet Daddy Lumba in his house to show his interest in working with him without getting help from anyone.

However, speaking on TV XYZ in an interview on the show “The Legends” Fred Kyei Mensah popularly known as Fredyma revealed that he personally introduced Ofori Ampnsah to Daddy Lumba.

“One of my uncles introduced me to Ofori Amponsah and told him I could help him record his music. So I was there one day when Ofori Amponsah came to me with his demos and I listened to some of the tracks.

"I later asked him to sing another song he had and he started singing “Odo Mbra Fie” which was nice. So I hurriedly went to town with him to buy a new keyboard to record the song,” he revealed.

Fredyma told Agyemang Prempeh host of the show monitored by MyNewsGH.com he took Ofori Amponsah back to the studio. 

“Right after buying his new keyboard, he had to record Ofori Amponsah that very night to be able to meet Daddy Lumba. We took the keyboard to Adabraka and recorded the song that very night on a cassette and took it to Lumba’s house”, Fredyma claimed.

“So we went in my car to Lumba’s house and I told Lumba that this is Ofori Amponsah, he wants to sing like you and this is his song. So after listening to the song (Odo Mbra Fie) Lumba confessed the song was good and agreed to work with him,” Fred Kyei Mensah said.

