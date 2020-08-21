Entertainment

From ‘Stars of the Future’ to real fame: EFYA recalls mind-blowing moments

Ghanaian Afro-soul singer, Jane Fauzzier Awindor popularly known as Efya takes her turn on this edition of Talkertainment.

The award winning female vocalist exclusively opened up on issues relating to her music career, relationship with colleagues and some enchanting experiences through her journey.



The four-time winner of the VGMA’s female vocalist of the year spoke about how her mum has impacted her life and influenced her career.



“My mum is my biggest inspiration. She makes me want be better every day and also bring out the best in me. She is my best friend and I am grateful for her,” she stated.



Efya also spoke about her current relationship with her former music partner ‘Irene logan’ after several years of choosing their separate career paths.

She further touched on her love for gospel music and how she is planning to drop a huge project soon.



Watch the Efya's full interview with GhanaWebTV below





