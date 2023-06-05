From a squatter to a professional dancer: The touching story of Endurance Grand

Endurance Dzigbordi Dedzo

Born in Ghana, Volta Region and raised in Nigeria, Endurance Dzigbordi Dedzo was compelled to quit school to enable her younger siblings have access to education when her father died in 2015.

She had enrolled at Sunrise Christian High School and graduated, hoping to further her education only for her Ghanaian father to kick the bucket. Her father’s unfortunate demise led to a “financial crisis” as her Nigerian mother did not have a well-paying job.



“She used to take care of kids, like a daycare job. My dad was in the picture but around 2015, he passed. I had to step down for my younger siblings,” Endurance said in her interview on The Delay Show aired on June 4, 2023, monitored by GhanaWeb.



At age 15, she returned to Ghana although her mother was not in support of her decision. In Ghana, she went through live stages in her attempt to survive. She recalled squatting and surviving on the benevolence of friends.



After years of endurance, Endurance became a pump attendant in Ho, a job she did for two years.



“I was around 20 years,” she said, adding she “had not found dancing at that time but was still doing it for fun”.



Her journey to fame begun when she auditioned with Dance With a Purpose Academy, a popular crew that provides tuition for people who are passionate about dance. That audition, according to Endurance, was held in Accra and she got to know about it through a friend.

After the auditions, she again squatted. As she puts it, “I looked for a place to squat at Tema Community 5. I was with my friend, Adele. She’s a fashion designer. I knew her back in Ho. She and her family took me in and took care of me.”



Endurance Grand now prides herself on being a popular dancer, starring in music videos and executing promotional strategies for musicians including Mr Eazi, Stonebwoy, MzVee, Gyakie and other brands. She is now able to take care of herself and her mother.



“I’m no more a squatter,” the 25-year-old said with so much joy. “I live in an apartment. Very soon, I’ll buy a car. My mum is very proud of me. I send her money to let her know that things are going well for me.”







