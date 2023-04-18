Full tracklisting revealed for star-studded album 'The Homeland', out on April 21

Official artwork for the project

Source: Peter Ansah, Contributor

Morgan Heritage, the 3x GRAMMY award-winning band, share “Bambulele,” the latest single and releases the full tracklisting for their forthcoming album The Homeland, out April 21.

Inspired by GBV (Gender Based Violence) in South Africa, 12-year old Hector Pieterson and the Soweto Uprising in 1976 - where Black students protested the enforcement of teaching their entire curriculum in Afrikaans, which was mostly spoken by the white population, instead of their native languages.



“Bambulele” is a traditional Mbube (a form of Zulu choral hymns) song of mourning. During the protest on June 15th, 1976, Pieterson was shot and killed by the police, who opened fire on the students.



“Bambulele for us is a call to Africans at home and abroad to unite for the preservation of Mama Africa,” says Morgan Heritage. “Because we can't allow her to suffer any longer at the hands of wrongdoers.”



Set as the opening track to The Homeland, Morgan Heritage is joined by the Brothers & Sisters Art Organization, a youth group/choir based in Cape Town.



They sing the song to comfort themselves, their family, and friends because of the rising GBV (Gender Based Violence) victims across South Africa. Their performance takes the song to an etheric-ancestral level that evokes a soulfulness the listener did not know they had.



With each note, the soloist shares the guttural pain experienced in the lyrics, which loosely translates to “They killed my mother / they killed my mother / who will I be left with in this world? / Who will I be left with? / They killed my mother, but she didn’t do anything to them.” Bambulele is chilling, fervent, and lineal, delivering an opening track that frames the record as the must hear World Music project of 2023.



On April 21, Morgan Heritage will release The Homeland, a star-studded 21-track collection marking a new era for the group as they expand their global reach from the Caribbean to the African Continent and beyond with guest contributions from Popcaan, Youssou N’Dour, Shaggy, Beenie Man, Shatta Wale, Mádé Kuti, and more.

This album is a project of rebirth for the Morgan brothers, built upon a lineage that has lasted decades and one that will continue to forge forward. Musically, they take the listener on a journey that not only reminds them of days past, but the future ahead. Take a listen to the albums “infectiously upbeat” lead single “Who Deh Like U” feat Bounty Killer, Cham & Stonebwoy, which debuted at #1 on the US iTunes Afro-Beat chart.



Morgan Heritage joined the GRAMMY Museum (at L.A. Live) last month as guests for The Drop Series, hosting an intimate conversation about their career, creative process, and their new album. This kicked off the culturally-iconic band's global promotional tour, with planned stops in Los Angeles, New York, England, Germany, France, Uganda and Ghana.



The Homeland Tracklisting



1. Bambulele ft. Brothers & Sisters Art Organization



2. Can U Feel It ft. Gentleman & Rophnan



3. I’ll Be There ft. Busy Signal & Mádé Kuti



4. U Got To (See The World) ft. Edy Kenzo & S’Villa

5. Diamond Love ft. Popcaan



6. The Homeland ft. Youssou N’Dour



7. Positive ft. Shaggy & Beenie Man



8. Direct Connect ft Floda Graé



9. Just A Number



10. Ready ft. Shatta Wale, Jose Chameleone & RJ the DJ



11. Heaven ft Krissy Yamagucci & Fayross

12. Who Deh Like U ft. Bounty Killer, Cham, & Stonebwoy



13. Headline Fi Front Page ft. Jahshii, Rytikal, & I-Octane



14. Wacha Nikupende ft. Otile Brown



15. Maria ft. Jah Prayzah



16. Levels ft. Macky 2 & Ice Queen Cleo



17. They Gonna Be Alright



18. Remember ft. Alpha Blondy & Capleton

19. Afreeca The Future ft. Rocky Dawuni & Lord Alajiman



20. I Will Never Forget ft. PRIEL, Raiah, Esh Morgan & Jemere Morgan



21. Long To Be Home ft. Eddy Kenzo