Funke Akindele breaks silence after snubbing her husband on his birthday

Funke Akindele And Ex Husband, JJC Skillz Funke Akindele and her husband, JJC Skillz

Fri, 7 Apr 2023 Source: mynigeria.com

Nigerian actress turned politician, Funke Akindele has finally broken her silence after ignoring her ex-husband, Abdulrasheed Bello, aka JJC Skillz’s birthday, a few days ago.

According to Funke, the present situation would not matter anymore.

She also advised Nigerians to avoid stressing themselves over little things.

She shared via Instagram, “A year from now, it won’t even matter. Try not to stress the little things.”

Funke Akindele snubbed Abdulrasheed Bello’s birthday on the 4th of April, 2023.

It came as a surprise to her followers as she always rained heaven and earth on her ex’s birthday on social media, but this time around, he did not make a post about him.

