Funny Face reignites fight with baby mama over kids

Funny Face and the mother of his kids, Vanessa

Ghanaian comedian, Nana Yaw Benson Oduro, popularly known as Funny Face, has been spotted online once again, lambasting the mother of his kids, Vanessa, over the custody issues.

Funny Face who in recent months, appears to have gotten back on track after several depression episodes that threatened his career, has begun with his rants.



According to the comic actor, his baby mama, upon realizing that he is steadily recovering from his mental state, took advantage of the situation and started getting closer to him.



He said Vanessa, who nearly destroyed his life by bolting with their kids for the past four years, suddenly started giving him access to them through several video calls.



However, in the latest turn of events, Funny Face said Vanessa has withdrawn all such rights and has suddenly developed a cold attitude towards him.



Unclear about Vanessa’s sudden change, Funny Face is unhappy with the fact that she raised his hopes with the children and dashed them once again.



“In this life, the most dangerous person is two-faced. Someone who changes like a chameleon.



"Vanessa, it’s been four years since you took the kids away. When I went to apologize to Bola Ray and he forgave me, I forgave you too. Then you came begging me, asking me to co-parent with you, telling me that you love me, and so on. So, is this it? Did you realize I was laughing when you were saying these things? Because I knew you were fake. You made me revive my love for these kids, now I am getting closer to them and you’re pulling them away.

“Suddenly, you don’t pick up when I call you. You always tell me you’re busy, you’re asleep or ask people to answer the calls on your behalf. But my calls aren’t about you, I just want to see and speak to my kids. You know it’s been four years without seeing my children and it’s killing me. You know how crazy I am about these children. After all you put me through? You have started doing this to me again? The kids will grow and realize all that I went through for them. No amount of brainwashing from your family can change their mindset about me,” he established in an Instagram post.



Funny Face, who is fed up with the ill-treatment he usually gets whenever he requests to see his children added, “Take da children and chew dem …am tired of fighting to see my blood ... I will sell my house, cars and lands and some few properties I have left …and relocate to a different country and start my life all over again!”





Earlier in an interview with Kwaku Manu, Vanessa said no right-thinking person would condemn the decision to reconcile with the father of her children considering that they have a connection through the children.In a live Instagram video recently and to perhaps, call out people who made disparaging comments about her when she stated in a recent interview that she doesn’t mind spending time with Funny Face should he propose, Vanessa said people should mind their business to avoid utter disappointment should they settle their differences.

“So, if you wake up and you see that the person you are fighting for and I are back together, what will you do? You will be a third person; you will just be a fool.



“A man with whom I have three kids. Three solid kids! There is no right-thinking person who will condemn my decision to want to reconcile with him.



“There is a difference between a man you are dating and a man you have kids with. Not just any type of kid, a set of twins and a Tawiah. We have a deep connection and so there’s nothing wrong if I want things to be better between us,” Vanessa said.



How critics pleaded with Funny Face to stay far away from Vanessa



Vanessa's disclosure seemed unpalatable for some netizens who dragged her for being the cause of the comedian’s poor mental state.



The critics posited that Funny Face was recovering from the mental episodes and getting back with Vanessa will surely not augur well for his improved mental health.



Interestingly, Funny Face in an interview with HitzFM confirmed this view and decided to shelve the idea of looking for Vanessa and the kids to improve the state of his mental health.

I’m in a less stressful relationship with a new partner abroad – Vanessa



Funny Face’s Baby Mama, Vanessa, recently opened up on her current relationship with her partner who lives abroad.



According to Vanessa, whose relationship with Funny Face ended about four years ago, her current relationship has given her the utmost peace of mind she has always craved.



She said the distance between them has saved her from unnecessary insecurities likely to pop up from misunderstandings surrounding her acting career, among others.



Background



In 2020, Funny Face and Vanessa washed their dirty linen in public over claims of domestic violence meted out against each other.



This was after Vanessa fled Funny Face’s home together with the kids as according to her, she could no longer stand the maltreatment in the house.

Funny Face who could not control his anger and the fact that the kids were taken away from him, took to social media several times to insult his baby mama's parents amidst several accusations.



This caused him several mental episodes and in one instance landed him in jail after he pulled out a gun on someone publicly.



He was later admitted to the Accra Psychiatric Hospital for a long period.



EB/SARA