Funny Face should still return movie award’s plaque – Lilwin after unity

Though they have settled their differences, Liwlin has made an appeal to his beef partner, Funny Face—and he believes that will bring a long time unity among them.

Speaking in an interview with ZionFelix on the ‘Uncut’ Show, Lilwin urged Funny Face to send the award plaque that triggered their beef to the Organizer of the Ghana Movies Award.



He said it is either he gives the award to Akrobeto, Agya Koo, Kwaku Manu or Fred Nuamah for peace to prevail totally.



Lilwin posited once Funny Face is still in possession of the award in question makes their beef still active.



He reiterated that they are brothers but the thing that caused the misunderstanding between them should be eliminated.



When asked if he would receive the plaque if Funny Face gives it to him, Lilwin said no—because the “beef will still be beef” if he takes it.

He explained that for total peace to be restored the plaque should be given to a neutral person.



Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin and Funny Face’s beef started after the former said in an interview with ZionFelix that he [Funny Face] didn’t deserve to win the Favorite Actor of the Year at the 2019 Ghana Movies Award.



Watch Lilwin’s latest interview with ZionFelix below.





