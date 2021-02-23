Funny Face sought spiritual help to attain fame, must return to redeem himself to be free - Rev. Sampene

Comic actor, Funny Face

Source: Michael Ansah, Contributor

Head Pastor of Shalom Chapel International, Reverend Moses Addo Sampene has disclosed what he says is the cause of the woes of comedian, Funny Face.

According to Rev. Sampene, Funny Faces’ current condition is one that can be described as self-inflicted owing to a step he took some years ago in his quest for fame.



In an interview with Oman Channel sighted by GhanaWeb, Rev Sampene disclosed that due to the aura around Funny Face that causes him to attract love from children including his own, he took it upon himself to consult God on what could be behind the actor’s predicament.



“I like him because my kids love him so when his issue started, I asked God what was wrong. Then one day whiles I was saying my personal prayer God spoke to me. What God told me was that before he became the popular Funny Face that we all know he took a spiritual step and it has nothing to do with the church. He went to seek for spiritual help from a place because all his efforts were not yielding results,” he stated.



Rev Sampane added that for the help that he sought, Funny Face was given conditions to follow and later encountered some people who tried to convert him into Christendom but failed.



“He had a covenant with the people he sought spiritual help from and when he encountered the Christians, they were not able to fully deliver him. He also didn’t go back to fulfil the requirements of the covenant and that is the cause of our brother’s predicament,” he indicated

Prescribing a solution to the Funny Face situation, Rev Sampane listed a couple of options that the comedian can undertake to redeem himself.



“He can go back to the place he visited and redeem himself. But I am a man of God and so the best option for him is that he seeks the help of a man of God,” he said.



He further warned that not all men of God are in the position to help Funny Face but a deliverance minister would be the best bet for him.



Watch the interview below:





