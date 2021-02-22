Funny face reunites with his baby mama

Ghanaian comedian Funny Face with family

Award-winning Ghanaian comic actor, Benson Nana Yaw Boateng, popularly known as Funny Face has finally reconnected with his family after a fight between him and his baby mama.

In a beautiful photo that has gone viral on social media, Funny Face is seen posing with a broad smile on his face as he held his youngest child with his Baby Mama, Vanessa, and twins.



Funny Face has been in the news consistently in recent times.

On most occasions, he took to his social media platform, Instagram to share his life issues either with his baby mama, attacks on colleagues or current state of depression.



Last week, the court ordered the Ghana Police to commit Funny Face to Accra Psychiatric Hospital after he appeared in court for unlawful discharge of firearms.