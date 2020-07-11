Entertainment

GH comedy is full of hatred and backbiting- Ajeezay

Ghanaian comedian, Ajeezay in an interview with Sammy Kay on the Go online show has stated that Ghanaian comedians are not united.

The comedian said his colleague comedians do not support each other and don’t exhibit love to themselves.



He explained that his industry is full of hatred and backbiting, adding that DKB can be billed for a show but he will never post on any of his social media pages to promote.



Ajeezay has been on many media platforms lamenting on the little support he received when he started his Nonfa challenge which could not even witness his own colleague comedians joining to support his initiative.

Watch full interview below:





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.