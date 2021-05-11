GHAMRO’s poor structure driving musicians into poverty – Mix Master Garzy

Renowned music producer, Mix Master Garzy has said that the thought of the Ghana Music Rights Organisation (GHAMRO), not having any proper structure for musicians in the country makes him ‘cringe’.

To him musicians are compelled to devise their own ‘money-making’ strategies which should not be the case.



He said unlike most countries, GHAMRO lacked the capacity to properly account for songs which are being played in various parts of the country.



Asked whether he has received any royalties yet from the music rights society, he said:



“I have not received any GHAMRO royalties yet because our system does not function properly. Musicians are suffering a lot. When you are on the international royalty system, you’ll be given an email as soon as you sign up. They will be giving you up to the minute updates on wherever your songs are played. But here in Ghana, the systems are not in place so we cannot even track where songs are played. GHAMRO does nothing in that reference,” he told GhanaWeb’s Elsie Lamar on Talkertaiment.



“They go and collect monies from pub owners and distribute it to some few artistes they deem relevant. They don’t even give breakdown reports on how songs are played. All they do is to ask whether you have MoMo and then they send you some chicken change,” he added.

One can recollect that several Ghanaian musicians including Guru, Hammer, Trigmatic and many others have called for an investigation into the operations of the music rights society.



They have labelled as incompetent and dubious, the manner in which the organization runs its business in the country.



