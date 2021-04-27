GMA USA nominees launch was unique – Rita Queen

Musician Rita Queen

Source: Justice Walker, Contributor

The 2nd edition of the Ghana Music Awards-USA nominee’s launch was unique with its expectation met at the highest level, gospel musician Rita Nkansah, popularly known as Rita Queen has said.

To her, the arrangement of the event, to the Master of Ceremonies among others were done in a professional way which is hard to be seen in other event shows.



She made this known in an exclusive interview with THE NEW PUBLISHER after she successfully bagged three nominations – namely gospel song of the year, female vocalist of the year, and gospel artist of the year.



She gained prominence in the gospel song of the year category with her popular song titled 'He Reigns'; that of the female vocalist of the year with her song titled 'Holy Name'.



“The event was done well, I enjoyed it. Earlier we thought we wouldn’t have enjoyed it that much because I went with my other friends but it was an interesting one, we never wasted our time.



“We wished it can happen every time and day; we would have still been there. We felt the presence of the event, they made us felt special”, Rita Queen noted.



She added: “The professionalism of the organizers – Dons Music Productions and Highlife Media is something which can’t be compared. They are different and so unique in their duties, all COVID protocols were observed with much respect given to all stakeholders and I appreciate the nomination. It is something I feel super proud of and can’t be taken for granted.”

Appreciation



Rita Queen expressed her heartfelt appreciation to God for seeing her through her music journey all these years and to the producers, backers, her church House Of Prayer Ministries International, and who ever played a role in making the 'He Reigns' and 'Holy Name' songs a success.



Producer Pee Gh and Elmore Hodus she says did exceptional on the two songs.



Song arrangements done by Mr Bliss Awortwe, she said paved a way for the three nominations she was able to gain and lastly, Gifty Karikari and Bernice Mensah exhibited their various gifted talents as backers during the production of the songs.



“My appreciation goes to Pee GH, Elmore Hodus for doing massive work on my songs. I can’t forget Mr Bliss, Gifty and Bernice for their talented showcase when it was needed most. They are basically the reason why I see myself here today, with three massive nominations – I’m grateful to all of them. More to come”, Rita Queen noted.



Event

The awards scheme is set up to honour popular US-based Ghanaian artistes and popular Ghanaian artistes based in Ghana.



The 2021 edition of the nominees announcement which took place in New Jersey, United States of America had TV3’s Mz Gee as host and was partnered by Kwabena Asiamah popularly known as ‘Sika naashi’.



The event was also graced by some popular Ghanaian entertainers like Chris Attoh, Koo Fori, and multiple award-winning musician Kwaw Kese as the guest artiste among others.



The main awards show is scheduled to take place in August.