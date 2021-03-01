GMA-USA organisers reveal date for nominees announcement

CEO of Dons Music Production, Don D

Organisers of the Ghana Music Awards USA (GMA-USA), Dons Music Productions and Highlife Media have revealed Saturday, April 17 as the date for the nominees' announcement to unveil artistes who will be vying for honours at the second edition of the awards.

Despite Covid-19 restrictions, the maiden edition of the GMA-USA proved to be a huge success raising the standard for award ceremonies in the country and leaving fans and industry pundits alike asking for details about this year’s event.



In an interview with the CEO of Dons Music Production, Don D, he said the 2021 edition of the award is bound to exceed all expectations, fans might have as well as set the standard for awards ceremonies in the country.

“GMA-USA 2020 was beyond the scale of any other held in this country, considering it was the first time an award ceremony was held simultaneously in both Ghana and the United States. This was done taking into consideration Covid-19 restrictions. The GMA-USA production team is well poised to go above and beyond what fans experienced the previous year,” he said.



Dennis Boafo added that the Nominees Announcement is the platform for fans to see which of their favourite artistes made the final cut and how fans can go about voting for their favourite artists.